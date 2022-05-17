Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRVL, DHI, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 44,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 16,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 94,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 18,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, DHI options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
