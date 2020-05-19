Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, VRNT, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 105,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 2,193 contracts, representing approximately 219,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

