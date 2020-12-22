Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, PAYX, MITK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 172,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 7,760 contracts, representing approximately 776,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,900 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) saw options trading volume of 4,125 contracts, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, PAYX options, or MITK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.