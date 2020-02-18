Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, PANW, VEEV

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 41,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 21,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 5,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 6,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 677,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

