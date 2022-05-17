Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, CBOE, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 28,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,600 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,636 contracts, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 49,884 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, CBOE options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.