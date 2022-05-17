Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, CBOE, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 28,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,600 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,636 contracts, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 49,884 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPC options, CBOE options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.