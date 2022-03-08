Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MP, SPG, USFD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 20,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 17,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) saw options trading volume of 15,663 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
