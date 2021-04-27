Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, PENN, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 91,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.1% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 44,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 36,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

