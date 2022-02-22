Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, CDK, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 38,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) options are showing a volume of 3,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of CDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of CDK. Below is a chart showing CDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 35,965 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, CDK options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

