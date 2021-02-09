Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, W, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN), where a total of 1,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 12,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 15,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

