Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNTV, CPRI, HPQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV), where a total volume of 13,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 17,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 66,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,900 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

