Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNST, SYY, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total volume of 10,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) options are showing a volume of 10,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,900 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 142,852 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 14,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

