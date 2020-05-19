Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNK, LITE, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mallinckrodt plc (Symbol: MNK), where a total volume of 26,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of MNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 22,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MNK. Below is a chart showing MNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 7,150 contracts, representing approximately 715,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 305,728 contracts, representing approximately 30.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 24,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

