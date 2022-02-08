Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNDT, ROKU, SSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mandiant Inc (Symbol: MNDT), where a total volume of 14,161 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of MNDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares of MNDT. Below is a chart showing MNDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 24,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 1,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

