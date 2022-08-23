Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, CMG, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 87,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 36,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 128,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 33,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

