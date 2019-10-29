Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MLM, TPR, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), where a total volume of 2,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 19,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,622 contracts, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares or approximately 46% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

