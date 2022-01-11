Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGM, TEAM, BLL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 25,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 8,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) saw options trading volume of 7,975 contracts, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

