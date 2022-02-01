Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MEG, MCY, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total of 1,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 263,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) saw options trading volume of 1,358 contracts, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 28,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
