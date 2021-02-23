Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MEG, FDX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total of 1,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 158,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 74,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

