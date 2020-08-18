Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, PINS, PTEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 17,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 6,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,400 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 83,910 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 22,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 22,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, PINS options, or PTEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.