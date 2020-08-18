Markets
MDT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, PINS, PTEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 17,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 6,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,400 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 83,910 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 22,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 22,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, PINS options, or PTEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT PINS PTEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular