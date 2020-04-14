Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, DKS, EXPE

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 14,945 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 27,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

