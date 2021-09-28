Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCO, AMD, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total volume of 5,706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 570,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.4% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 335,924 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 27,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 39,502 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCO options, AMD options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

