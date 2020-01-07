Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCHP, MU, PGR

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total of 22,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.4% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 236,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 18,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) options are showing a volume of 19,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

