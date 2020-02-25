Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCHP, MAR, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total of 12,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 9,518 contracts, representing approximately 951,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 10,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

