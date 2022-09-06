Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, TEAM, CHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 8,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 866,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 7,629 contracts, representing approximately 762,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 9,690 contracts, representing approximately 969,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,900 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

