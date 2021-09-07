Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, PLAY, TNDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 13,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 7,276 contracts, representing approximately 727,600 underlying shares or approximately 68% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 10, 2021, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 3,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 24, 2021, with 274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,400 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

