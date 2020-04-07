Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, LYFT, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 35,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 51,976 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

