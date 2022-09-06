Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MBUU, LVS, GSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU), where a total volume of 1,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 49,691 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 9,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,900 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
