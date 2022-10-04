Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MAT, TXN, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total volume of 14,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 6,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,000 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 29,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 105,497 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 10,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
