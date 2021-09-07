Markets
MA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MA, NOC, TSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 21,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 9,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,900 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, NOC options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA NOC TSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular