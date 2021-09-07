Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MA, NOC, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 21,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 9,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,900 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, NOC options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

