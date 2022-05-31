Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MA, CRWD, WY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 15,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 24,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) saw options trading volume of 19,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of WY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,300 underlying shares of WY. Below is a chart showing WY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CRWD options, or WY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

