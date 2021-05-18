Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, CERN, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 10,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 10,432 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 266,428 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 47,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

