Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, RKT, SLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 35,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 55,726 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 22,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 20,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, RKT options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

