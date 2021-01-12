Markets
LYFT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, RKT, SLM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 35,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 55,726 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 22,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 20,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, RKT options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYFT RKT SLM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular