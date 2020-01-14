Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, PNC, CSFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 34,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 9,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL) saw options trading volume of 2,211 contracts, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of CSFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of CSFL. Below is a chart showing CSFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

