Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LXU, ABNB, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU), where a total volume of 4,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,800 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 28,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 5,540 contracts, representing approximately 554,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LXU options, ABNB options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.