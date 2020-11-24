Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, STX, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 48,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 13,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,258 contracts, representing approximately 725,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

