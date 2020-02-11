Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, TMUS, CRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 29,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 47,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) options are showing a volume of 4,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.3% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

