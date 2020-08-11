Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, MCD, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 15,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 29,972 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 4,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 49,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

