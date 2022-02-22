Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, CDNA, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 5,439 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 543,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA) saw options trading volume of 2,183 contracts, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CDNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CDNA. Below is a chart showing CDNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
