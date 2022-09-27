Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSXMK, SAVA, YETI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total of 4,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 437,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 828,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 22,264 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 6,673 contracts, representing approximately 667,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
