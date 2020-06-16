Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSTR, SQ, UFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 4,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 130,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 16,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) options are showing a volume of 11,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of UFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 10,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UFS. Below is a chart showing UFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

