Markets
LSTR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSTR, SQ, UFS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 4,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 130,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 16,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) options are showing a volume of 11,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of UFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 10,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UFS. Below is a chart showing UFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LSTR options, SQ options, or UFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSTR SQ UFS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular