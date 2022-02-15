Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSCC, BBY, KIDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC), where a total volume of 8,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 805,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 14,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) options are showing a volume of 460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSCC options, BBY options, or KIDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.