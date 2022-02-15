Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSCC, BBY, KIDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC), where a total volume of 8,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 805,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 14,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) options are showing a volume of 460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LSCC options, BBY options, or KIDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

