Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, BGS, CBRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 9,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 951,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.3% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 12,605 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 3,329 contracts, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRN options, BGS options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.