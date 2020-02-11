Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, ETR, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 7,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) saw options trading volume of 4,825 contracts, representing approximately 482,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 9,326 contracts, representing approximately 932,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, ETR options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.