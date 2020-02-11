Markets
LRCX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, ETR, TRIP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 7,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) saw options trading volume of 4,825 contracts, representing approximately 482,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 9,326 contracts, representing approximately 932,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, ETR options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX ETR TRIP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular