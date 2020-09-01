Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, FCX, DOMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 19,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 82,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 19,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 2,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

