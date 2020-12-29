Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOB, NLY, CHDN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), where a total of 1,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 369,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 58,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 19,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 1,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOB options, NLY options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

