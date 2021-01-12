Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMT, PZZA, NDLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 13,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,371 contracts, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS) saw options trading volume of 1,540 contracts, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, PZZA options, or NDLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

