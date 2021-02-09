Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, PAG, VLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 41,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) saw options trading volume of 2,286 contracts, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 30,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

