Markets
LMND

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, PAG, VLO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 41,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) saw options trading volume of 2,286 contracts, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 30,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, PAG options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND PAG VLO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest