Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, MRNA, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 16,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 43,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 70,619 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 26,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

