Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, GOOGL, PARR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 36,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 264.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 49,746 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 252.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 18,630 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 235.3% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
