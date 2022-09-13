Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LL, STZ, AYI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LL Flooring Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL), where a total volume of 1,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 3,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LL options, STZ options, or AYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

